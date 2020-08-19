Fans of the Patriot Act were treated with surprise and disappointment as comedian Hasan Minhaj announced the end of his popular show on Netflix. Minhaj made the announcement on Twitter while expressing gratitude to all everyone who's a part of it.

"What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy," Minhaj tweeted.

Patriotic Act's success

The award-winning show had garnered excellent reviews from critics. The first season debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and continued to run five more seasons. The sixth season was finally aired on Netflix on May 17 after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriotic Act has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. The show is centered around modern culture and politics.