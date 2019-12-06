Rating: 3.5

Kartik Aaryan, the love guru and single's helping hand, is back being a mundane Pati to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) until he finds a desirable Woh in Tapsaya (Ananya Panday). The 2019 version of the film is not exactly the remake of the original but it has its own vision, which is relatable.

Storyline

The film begins with a frustrated pati Chintu(Kartik Aaryan) who works in a government office and is bored with his life and nagging wife Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar). He is happy staying in a small place in Kanpur living with his family. He isn't ambitious to relocate to an urban set up as he likes his life created by himself. Until a breath of fresh air comes in his life in Tapasya (Ananya Panday) and tries to impress her. Chintu misses his first ex-girlfriend Neha all the time and relates his break up with her to every situation. The Patni, on the other hand, wants to go to Delhi as she feels she is made for big hotels and restoronts (as she says) the Patni also has a young 19 years old boy Rakesh Yadav crushing over her, he happens to be her student. The rest unfolds a comedy of errors.

The first half of the film gives a brief gist into the lives of the protagonists while the second half takes the story to another level with repentance, acceptance, and understanding of ceratin protagonists. Amidst all the good, bad, happy and wrongdoings, Chintu's bestie Rizvi (Aparshakti Khurana) is with him through thick and thin.

Performance

Kartik never fails to entertain us in his portrayal of a small town boy. His expressions, comic timings and punch lines are bang on. Aparshakti is outstanding in his role. His Urdu dialogues are equivalent to Shashi Tharoor's English. Bhumi Pednekar's accent makes her an apt choice for Vedika. Ananya Panday is sweet, innocent the 'woh' factor suits her the best. The rest of the supporting cast has done a fine job.

Positives

The crisp storyline and fun banter between the protagonists makes it worth watching. The dialogues by Mudassar Aziz make us laugh throughout the film. The fine editing is packed well and the two hours five minutes assures sheer entertainment.

Negatives

The film could have done a lot more but fails in storytelling at some parts as it becomes predictable.

Verdict

Director Mudassar Aziz's Pati Pati Aur Woh is a light-hearted film which will surely entertain you. After a stressful day, this film will lift up your mood. Watch it for Kartik Aaryan and Aparshakti Khurana and their comic timings.