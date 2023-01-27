Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which has been making headlines ever since its launch, has smashed the Hindi box office. Well, it looks like SRK is all set to revive Bollywood amid the hate trend.

The film has registered a record opening of Rs 69.6 crore (NBOC) across India. According to its producers Yash Raj Films, the film's opening day collections worldwide stand at Rs 106 crore, the highest for any Hindi cinema.

On Day 2, the film grossed Rs 86.6 crore at the domestic box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film's two-day total stands at Rs 235 crore worldwide.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2023

Pathaan marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of wait. His last film was the ambitious Zero directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prior to Pathaan, SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

Highest Opening Day Worldwide Bollywood



1. #Pathaan - 106 cr

2. #ThugsofHindostan - 79 cr

3. #Brahmastra - 75 cr

4. #War - 74 cr

5. #Sultan - 71 cr — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) January 26, 2023

#Pathaan hits 200 cr worldwide gross in two days. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) January 26, 2023