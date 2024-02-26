Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan brought the glory back to Bollywood in a grand way post-pandemic. The Hindi film industry was undergoing a dry spell, with big-budget films washing out at the box office until Pathaan. The spy thriller also marked the comeback of King Shah Rukh Khan, whose last commentable hit was Raees in 2017. Breaking all the box office records, the film earned Rs 540 crore in India (the highest for any Hindi film) and Rs 1046 worldwide. The spy thriller also stars John Abharam and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Now SRK is all set to reprise his role as the lead character in the Pathaan sequel. The movie will go into production towards the end of 2024. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra are reuniting for this sequel, with the script already locked in. Pathaan 2 is being designed as a pivotal spy film within the YRF Spy Universe, setting the stage for future conflicts, including a significant showdown between Tiger and Pathaan in a subsequent movie titled Tiger vs. Pathaan.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, right after Pathaan was released in January 2023, Adi and SRK decided to turn it into a series within the Spy Universe. They started working on a sequel because of how successful the movie was. Pathaan 2 is planned to be a key movie that prepares for bigger battles ahead, especially setting the stage for a major fight between Tiger and Pathaan in a future movie. According to Buzz, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be Bollywood's most expensive film and will be helmed by Sidharth Anand. However, details on the Pathaan sequel are yet to be revealed. Will Sidharth Anand wield the megaphone for the film? Will Deepika and John be a part of this epic thriller? Well, we have to wait and watch!

About The YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is a series of spy thrillers by Yash Raj Films, focusing on secret agents and their missions. It is similar to interconnected movie worlds in Hollywood where characters from different movies meet. It started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, featuring Salman Khan, followed by its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. War in 2019 added new characters, Kabir and Khalid, played by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In 2023, Pathaan introduced Shah Rukh Khan as another spy, linking to previous films. YRF has already locked the scripts for War 2 with Hrithik and an untitled spy thriller with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

With Pathaan 2 and a future Tiger vs. Pathaan film, YRF plans to grow this universe, allowing for crossover stories and expanding the overall narrative.