The trailer of Dhanush's upcoming movie Pataas is released on Tuesday, 7 January. It is a power-packed clip which has a right mix of action, dialogues and mass moments. What makes the video stand different from the usual masala films is the way Dhanush's pulls of two different avatars in his style. [Crawl down to watch the trailer]

Dhanush's Two Roles

The clip begins with vesthi-clad Dhanush teaching ancient martial arts in his village. He has sported a and beard for this role and this look is similar to the one he had donned in Asuran. The dialogue in his voice says that he wants to pass this art to the next generation.

In a matter of seconds, we are introduced to his other avatar of a boxer. Dhanush has done away with his moustache and the beard for this avatar. This look resembles to the one he had in his previous movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota. There is quirkiness to this role as he mouths one-liners.

Mehreen Pirzada, Sneha, Nassar and many others are seen in the trailer, but the focus is only around Dhanush's characters. Going by the video, it looks like an action packed movie with revolves around martial arts and kick-boxing with a revenge story.

7aum Arivu

However, the movie has shades of AR Murugadoss-directorial and Suriya-starrer 7aum Arivu. The ancient martial arts connection makes one form such a view. Overall, the trailer of Pataas leaves good impression and creates a good buzz around the film.

Pataas reunites Dhanush with RS Durai Senthilkumar after Kodi. Sathyajyothi Films-produced film is distributed by Sun Pictures. The film has Vivek-Mervin's music, Om Prakash's cinematography and Prakash Mabbu's editing.

The film is scheduled for release on 16 January.