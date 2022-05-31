Travel can bring you the peace you've longed for a long time. And this is what happened with influencer Diwan Chand, aka AnkushGoyal. His passion to roam around took him deep inside where he could search for himself and express himself in the way he does on various social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. This travelling influencer takes you to the world you have always dreamt of.

It all started when Ankush posted his first video and gained 500k views. The groovy song from the Jannat movie blended with his content and, thereafter, he never looked back. His confidence paved the way for more. He doesn't do it for money. He is a software engineer and has been working with Wipro for 3 years. He wants to share his experiences, which can help his audiences gain insights into the different regions of the globe.

His passion made him explore not just the world around him, but also himself. He emotes through his content with unbiased views on various things and places. His followers have no qualms about responding to his posts. His engagement helped connect with his audience at a different level.

With more than 300k+ followers on Instagram and 360k+ on Moj, he has a considerable base on other platforms like Tiki, MX Takatak, share chat, etc. He not just shares but influences people to follow his style and fashion.

Coming from the small town of Abohar, Punjab, he says he is the first vlogger and content creator from the area. His dream is to travel to exotic, unvisited places on the globe, and his passion is making his dreams come true.