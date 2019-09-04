Films have been the best way to reach out to a larger audience. The latest name who has set his mark in the world of films is Pasha Eshghi. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia he attended Collingwood School for 12 years before pursuing the film production program from The University of British Columbia. While finishing his last semester in 2015, Eshghi produced and directed SWERVE, an action/comedy web series which revolved around the story of a limo driver and his adventures with the passengers. The six-episode web series starred Alexander Ludwig. However, Eshghi cites the production of SWERVE and he faced many challenges while securing its distribution which was a pivotal learning experience at the initial stage of his career.

The year 2017 turned out to be a very fruitful year for Pasha Eshghi. He joined hands with Paul Bissonnette to create 'BizNasty Does BC' – a Canadian web series throwing light on British Columbia while having 17 past and present NHL stars in it. After the series was made, Barstool Sports president David Portnoy viewed it and insisted to release on his network. However in early 2018, after months of negotiations, the series was sold to Barstool Sports and was distributed across their platforms.

Besides this, Pasha Eshghi has been appearing on screen throughout the series by playing himself to add humour in the series. Before this, he even made an appearance in SWERVE where he played the role of an airline captain. Adding to it, in the year 2018 he appeared in a series of skits that went live on Sportsnet where he impersonated Roberto Luongo. In the same year, he cracked a deal with the NHL to create the series, 'NHL First Timer' of five episodes where people from all walks of life are taken to their first NHL games to convert them into hockey fans. With such big projects under his name, Pasha Eshghi is surely here to stay to make a good cinema.

