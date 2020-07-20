The locomotive of Paschim Express brushed past a loaded truck, apparently parked very close to the railway line near Kandivali station here on Monday afternoon, Western Railway (WR) officials said. There were no casualties.

Major accident averted, truck driver apprehended & vehicle seized

The incident occurred around 12.38 pm and the train was halted at Kandivali station. As a potential major accident was averted, the truck driver was apprehended and the vehicle seized, said WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur.

Later, the locomotive was changed at Borivali and the train - part of the ongoing special services to different parts of India - departed for its onward journey to Amritsar after a delay of around two hours. The WR has also ordered an internal probe into the incident, said Thakur.