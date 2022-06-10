Rumours were rife about Parvez Musharraf being put on a ventilator due to his deteriorating health, but the former Pakistan president's family has shared a health update. Taking to Twitter from Musharraf's official Twitter handle, the family said that the 78-year-old retired Pakistani general's condition remains critical and recovery is not possible.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family's statement read.

The family's statement debunks rumours that Musharraf was put on a ventilator.

Musharraf's life and health

Parvez Musharraf served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. He has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto's assassination case and Red Mosque cleric killing case. Soon after he stepped down from his presidency, he left for Dubai and has been living there since.

Musharraf was diagnosed with amyloidosis, for which he was receiving treatment. Amyloidosis is a disease that affects connective tissues and organs, inhibiting normal functioning.

In 1999, two major events took place involving Musharraf. The former army general snatched power from then-PM Nawaz Sharif and it was the same year when Pakistani forces and terrorists occupied mountain areas on the Indian side of LoC in J&K, which led to the Kargil War.

Musharraf was the first former military ruler to have been tried and convicted for treason. He was sentenced to death for high treason by a special court in 2019.