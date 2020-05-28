With travel restrictions in Mumbai being eased and domestic air services having resumed, many TV celebrities are headed to their hometowns to be with their families.

Among those arriving in Delhi from Mumbai is TV actor Karanveer Mehra. After reaching his home in the National Capital Region (NCR), Karanveer shared his experience of boarding a flight amidst the health scare.

"Mumbai airport had thermal screening and a self declaration of good health on the Indigo app. Arogya Setu app is a must, which should say you are in good health. Self boarding passes from kiosks, 7kg-hand baggage to be carried in the craft, 8 and above to be checked it, proper social distancing, followed even while waiting for the flight and while boarding (with) 5-6 feet gap maintained. PPE kits given by staff at boarding gates (shield and cloves)," he wrote.

However, there are a few things that bothered Karanveer.

" No social distancing while seated in the flight... no food, just water on board, that too one needs to go the galley (so don't press any bells)," he pointed out.

"Ove head cabins function, contrary to popular belief -- soothing symphony music playing in the flight (something like titanic before it sank) -- unrecoverable air hostess as they looked like doctors and nurses from an ICU," Karanveer quipped.

The actor also thanked all the staff members for "taking care and doing their job so diligently".

He also mentioned about the changes in exit.

"After the captain's announcement on landing, that we will exit row wise, so 'please remain seated' no one got up -- ok, except one uncle -- who I scared by my triceps. By the way lots of flights (were) cancelled at both the airports (Delhi and Mumbai), so just please do a web check in before," Karanveer shared.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata" fame actor Rohan Mehra is also back with his family in Amritsar, and that too after six months.

Taking to social media, Rohan shared that he did not fly back by a direct flight. From Mumbai, he had to fly in to Delhi first and then he boarded another flight to Amritsar from Delhi.

He posted a few pictures on Instagram, showing how followed safety measures. He is seen wearing a mask under a face shield.

He shared a picture of his house too, on reaching home.

"Finally home... after 6 months," he captioned the image.

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actor Parth Samthaan flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai, a few days ago. A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the internet in which Parth can be seen waiting in a queue at the Mumbai airport.

After reaching Hyderabad, Parth posted videos of the empty roads in his hometown.

Actor Himansh Kohli is currently in Delhi. He came here on one of the first Mumbai-Delhi flights.

On Tuesday, IANS reported that "Angrezi Medium" actress Radhika Madan flew from Mumbai to Delhi. She even posted a picture that shows her posing in front of the airport. She went to airport wearing proper safety gear, including mask and face shield.

Radhika had expressed how happy she was to meet her mother after a long time. "Mai aa rahi hu..Maa...#homebound," the actress wrote.