John Abraham's upcoming movie Parmanu, which was supposed to be released on May 11, is in news for the wrong reasons. Allegations and counter-allegations are being made on two of the production companies - KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

After John's production house JA Entertainment broke contract with KriArj Entertainment for the movie Parmanu, the latter termed the termination as "illegal" and "invalid".

In response to the termination of contract, KriArj Entertainment accused John and his production house of "fraudulently trying to delay the release of the film". They slammed the actor and his production house vehemently in a statement released recently.

Read the statement published in Bollywood Hungama.

"Trade notice issued by JA Entertainment claiming termination of their agreement with us for the Film Parmanu, please note that the said termination is illegal and invalid. "Our rights in the Film as a joint producer/presenter and owner of all rights are fully secured, we have always fulfilled all our commitments till date and have clear intent to continue doing so. JA Ent has also always been aware that Zee Studios are KriArj's partners in the Film from very early stages as co-producers and also the acquirers of the Overseas theatrical, digital,satellite and music rights of the Film. "JA Ent has till date not fulfilled its commitment of completing and intimating us of the completion the film and is fraudulently trying to delay the release of the film thereby causing huge monetary losses and damage to our reputation. We had all our plans of promoting the film and a wide release in place and were to kick start the campaign shortly for which also there have been substantial expenses already done. JA Ent has repeatedly put a spoke in the wheel and derailed the marketing campaign which is hurting the prospects of the film and is the cause of losses being continuously caused to us. "After making substantial payments to them JA Ent has kept making unreasonable demands for money from us which are completely outside the scope of their initial understanding with us.This has made it abundantly clear that they are trying to defraud us by now attempting to wriggle out of a legally binding contract with us which is not only unlawful but also unethical. We hope better sense prevails on JA Ent as we have been only looking towards the interest of the Film and the best possible release. "It goes without saying that any one dealing with the Film or any of its rights through JA Ent will be doing so at their own risk and peril and will also have to face legal consequences. We have already instructed our attorneys who will be moving the necessary authorities soon for seeking justice against the breaches committed by JA Ent and its promoter Mr John Abraham."

Meanwhile, John's team has also issued a statement, accusing KriArj Entertainment of committing "material breaches", which according to them led to the termination of contract.

Here is the clarification from JA Entertainment: