Paris Olympics: USA, China in top-2, India slip to 60th

Coming into the Day 11 of the competitions at the Paris Olympics, USA and China remain in top two in the medal tally with a total of 79 and 53 medals, respectively.

USA have a total of 79 medals, including 21 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals to sit on top of the table. China, on the other hand, have 21 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze medals for a total of 53 medals.

Host France are third with 48 medals, including 13 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze, followed by Australia on fourth place with 33 medals.

Great Britain are placed fifth after winning 12 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals for a total of 42 medals.

India, with three bronze medals, slipped to 60th position.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 21 30 28 79

2) China 21 18 14 53

3) France 13 16 19 48

4) Australia 13 12 8 33

5) Great Britain 12 13 17 42

60) India 0 0 3 3

(With inputs from IANS)