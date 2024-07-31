The 2024 Paris Olympics has been a breakthrough event and life-changing experience for Manu Bhaker as she broke many records for India, contributing to both the medals India has won in the event so far. Manu who shot some good scores till then, managed 9.4 with her final shot but Sarabjot salvaged the situation for India with a clutch 10.2 to seal victory as the Koreans managed scores in the 9s.

Following her victory alongside Sarabjot in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Bhaker took time out to speak with IANS and revealed what her thoughts were before her game-winning shots in the bronze medal match.

"I have always been nervous before the matches, that is me I will always be nervous before matches but in the moment of the final shot, I was nervous but I was just thinking of how God has protected me till here and he will keep protecting further. Just try your best however it goes, keep following your technique, keep giving your best effort in every shot and just believe," Bhaker told IANS in an interview on Tuesday.

The Manu-Sarbajot pair defeated South Korea 16-10 in the intense bronze medal match breaking an array of records by becoming the first Indian team to win a medal at any shooting event in the Games.

However, the spotlight was on Manu for a completely different reason as she became the first Indian to win multiple medals in one Olympic campaign post-independence. She revealed how 'grateful' she was to have achieved the tremendous feat.

"I feel great, really nice and I am truly grateful for the two beauties on my neck (medals) but my journey is not over yet, I have another match to shoot so I am focusing on that now," added the 22-year-old.

Bhaker will now take part in the qualification event for the women's 25m pistol event which will take place on August 2 in her bid to become the first Indian to win three Olympic medals in individual events. She also took the time to acknowledge the upcoming event and revealed what her plan would be at the event.

"The plans will always be to not give up, try to put in your best effort and to keep going on so that will be my gameplan in the next match also but nobody can control the results so let's see how it goes and just pray for me," she concluded.

(with inputs from IANS)