Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: USA, China remain in Top 2, India slip to 67th

The USA and China continued to be in the top two of the Paris Olympics medal tally, entering Day 13 of the competition with a total of 94 and 65 medals, respectively.

The USA occupied the top spot with 27 gold, 35 silver, and 32 bronze medals, while China placed second with 25 gold, 23 silver, and 17 bronze medals, followed by Australia on third with a total of 41 medals, including 18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze.

Host France are in fourth place with 51 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze. Britain are sitting fifth after winning 12 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze for a total of 49 medals.

India, with three bronze medals, slipped to 67th place.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 27 35 32 94

2) China 25 23 17 65

3) Australia 18 12 11 41

4) France 13 17 21 51

5) Great Britain 12 17 20 49

67) India 0 0 3 3

(With inputs from IANS)