India's 10m Air Pistol mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinch bronze medal after beating South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics.

This was an historic medal for Manu as she become the first Indian to win two medals at the same edition of the Olympics.Overall, third Indian to win more than one individual medal in the Olympics.

Sarabjot, on the other hand, got his first Olympic medal.

Earlier, Manu won a bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event.

This is India's second medal in Paris.

More details to follow.

(With inputs from IANS)