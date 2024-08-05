Seasoned defender Amit Rohidas has been suspended for one match at the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournament, resulting in his absence from India's semifinal match against Germany, scheduled on Tuesday.

This suspension follows Rohidas' receipt of a red card during the quarter-final match against Great Britain on Sunday.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the International Hockey Federation said in a statement.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," it added.

In response, Hockey India have filed an appeal with the FIH Jury Bench, raising the issue.

During the second quarter of the quarterfinals match against Great Britain on Sunday, 31-year-old defender accidentally struck Calnan's face with his hockey stick. Although the on-field referee did not initially deem it a serious offense, a video referral upgraded the decision to a red card. The defender was then sent off the pitch for almost 40 minutes from the final hooter.

Hockey India, however, has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring following the red card to Amit, following the match.

"This is to inform you that Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Men's tournament). The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome," Hockey India said on Sunday.

"Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system," it added.

Rohidas was shown a red card after the video umpire made a subjective decision that the stick was a deliberate attempt to hurt a player by raising the stick. Many observers felt that Rohidas's action was part of his biomechanical movement and not deliberate.

