This weekend is going to be triple bonanza for everyone. First, it's Holi. Second, you can watch Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait. Third, Parineeti Chopra's much-awaited Saina has also released. But before you plan which one of the two to watch first, let us show you what the critics have to say about the two female-oriented films.

Saina – Parineeti Chopra plays the role of badminton ace Saina Nehwal in this biopic. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Meghna Malik.

Pagglait – Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a young widow in the film with stellar starcast.

Saina Review by critics

NDTV went with 2 stars out of 5: Saina oscillates between the bland and uninspiring on one hand and the overly dramatic and gratuitously sanctimonious on the other in search of a winning formula. It is on the top of the game occasionally but is unable to hold on to the advantage long enough for it to make a significant difference to the overall contours of the film.

Indian Express went with 3 stars out of 5: Parineeti gives us a good, solid Saina: when she raises her racket after a hard-fought win, you cheer.

TOI went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Amol Gupte still tries to capture Saina's tiger spirit that lies beneath her modest persona. His film is a feel good tale about India's poster girl for Badminton. Saina, the film could have been more memorable, but it doesn't fall short of inspiring the youth.

Pagglait Review by critics

NDTV went with 3 stars out of 5: There is nothing manic about Pagglait. It goes about its business with refreshing - and telling - calmness and makes its point clearly and unpretentiously.

Indian Express went with 2.5 stars out of 5: Everyone else, including Sandhya, is handed out explanatory lines much too generously. It flattens the actors, and the film: we need more films that champion women, and here's one which not only speaks for a young woman who 'is not grieving enough', and a widow who needs to be 'taken care of'. The intentions are perfect; if only the film hadn't become too heavy handed.

TOI went with 3 stars out of 5: First things first, it is refreshing to see Sanya Malhotra take the centre stage with this one and while she renders an impactful performance as the non-conformist kooky, it is but riddled with flaws.