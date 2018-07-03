Parineeti Chopra recently would have suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party, but Sidharth Malhotra came to her resuce.

The actress looked gorgeous at the event as she paired up black dhoti pants with an off-shoulder crop top and completed the fusion look with a pallu attached to her waist. However, Parineeti seemed to have issues with the outfit as she was seen adjusting it multiple times.

At one point of time, it appeared that the actress was about to face an oops moment, but her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star, Sidharth stepped in and saved her from a major embarrassment. Her crop top's button at the back gave way, and Sidharth responded fast to fix it.

Pictures of the particular moment have surfaced online, and fans have ben gushing about Sidharth for the gentlemanly act.

While many are going gaga over their cute off-screen chemistry, others are highlighting their camaraderie in the film Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie also had a scene where Sidharth was seen tying up Parineeti's blouse from behind.

Fans have started comparing the similarity between the onscreen and off-screen moments on social media.

Wardrobe malfunctions are common among Bollywood celebrities as the desire and need to stand out of the crowd often ends up bringing disastrous results. Parineeti herself has faced similar instances on a couple of occasions in the past.

Parineeti had become a victim of wardrobe malfunction once when she appeared at the special screening of Shirin Farhad Ki to Nikal Padi in 2012. The actress had worn a cute orange knee-length dress, but it appeared to be a too tight for her.

The dress was slightly slit from her back, which was caught by the shutterbugs before she could realise. The actress had immediately left the scene when she realised.

In another instance, she faced similar situation while attending Manish Malhotra's birthday party in 2014. Parineeti, who had worn a see-through top, unknowingly flaunted more than she wished to. As soon as the photographers started clicking her pictures, the camera flashes revealed a lot more than intended.