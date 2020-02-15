Sonam Sherpa a founding member of Parikrama passed away on February 14th, due to a cardiac arrest. The announcement became public when the band posted about it on Twitter. Sherpa was the founding member and lead guitarist of the rock band, which is known across the Indian music scene and has been going strong since its formation in 1991.

The guitarist who had gone to Kurseong to record music for an upcoming movie passed away following a massive cardiac arrest on Friday. Sherpa was 48, born in 1971, and was known as one of the country's top guitarists.

Losing Sherpa Parikrama's 'backbone'

In their Twitter post acknowledging the loss, the band wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. SONAM Sherpa . It's very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor." Parikrama was formed in 1991 with Sherpa as one of the founding members.

Sherpa grew up in West Bengal and moved to Delhi's Kirori Mal College where he met his fellow band members. Besides being part of the band, Sherpa was also running the Parikrama School of Music in Hauz Khas, Delhi. He was also founded another band, Mrigya. He was known for being instrumental to the original sound of Parikrama and some of their best hits like 'But it Rained' which was incidentally named as one of India's greatest rock songs by Rolling Stones.

Thank you all for all your messages and tributes… https://t.co/vkxRz2r8cA — p a r i k r a m a (@parikrama) February 14, 2020

Sherpa's death shocked the Indian music community. Speaking about the matter to EastMojo, Parikrama's Subir Malik, founder and band member, "I heard the news a few minutes ago. I am myself in a state of shock and on my way to the deceased's home in New Delhi to meet his family. Sonam was in Kurseong to record the music for an upcoming movie. I am told he suffered a massive cardiac arrest there. It is not yet clear at this stage where the last rites will be performed."

Musicians, celeb mourn the loss of Sonam Sherpa

Sonam Sherpa's death came as a surprise to many following which celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani and key figures India's music scene mourned the loss of the guitarist on social media:

A true Indian legend has passed on. #SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity.



Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken. :( https://t.co/kWzh6tsvQL — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 14, 2020

Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light ... will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama pic.twitter.com/7hU2a8Avv1 — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 14, 2020