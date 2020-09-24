TikTok has lately been hampered when it comes to the reception of the app as governments and the world weighs its benefits. The app has often been associated with strange trends and questionable positioning in terms of user conduct.

Taking the weird to a whole new level, a new trend on the app has left netizens aghast. It involves parents throwing their babies off camera and then dancing to a track on abortion.

A new trend has parents throwing children off camera

Trends sometimes help assess the pulse of an audience to a particular event or incident. Trends also helps direct public emotions towards a cause and create change. Then there are trends that make little sense, little difference and have the potential to be abusive or destructive.

In a new 'blueface baby' TikTok trend, parents are dancing while throwing their babies off the camera to dance to a song on abortion. Hip hop songs have often featured as part of TikTok trends where a particular activity or challenge is conducted to a short video on the app. The format is meant to entertain.

This song called 'Baby' talks about abortion and having a baby. A line in the song goes, "No baby, we can't have the baby. If you don't take this Plan B, B****, it's Plan C." It's at this point in the video, that parents throw the baby their dancing with to the side or over the shoulder.

After throwing the baby, they continue dancing and twerking to the song. We can only assume where they are throwing the baby is a safe spot. While there are some who pretend to throw the kid while actually placing them down. Some others have gone the distance and sling the baby away, without checking to see if the baby is ok.

What has concerned netizens is that this trend could lead to inappropriate or dangerous parental behaviour. This could also be a risk for the child. Many netizens believe that the TikTokers are doing this for clout. Meanwhile, the rapper of the song in question has been reposting many of the videos, seeming to encourage the trend.

Hopefully, we'll get a few better trends where TikTok might be able to redeem itself.