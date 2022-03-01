One of India's youngest published authors, Parbhis Rehan was only 14 when he published his first Book- Running on the Strange Road, a story about fantasy, adventure, and Motivation. Now, at the age of 16, He released his second Book on May 01, 2022. The second book is an entirely different genre containing more mature themes and the challenges that come with it, yet proving to be an equally captivating read. His books contain themes that resonate with the younger generation. His book is currently being sold at Online Websites (Amazon & Flipkart) and bookstores.

He describes his love for writing as being 'addictive', and like all writers, his passion for writing began with a passion for reading. Writing presents itself both as a hobby and as a career for hin- as of now, he is focused on exploring his strengths and improving his skills as a writer within the romantic field, by exploring different tropes.

During COVID, his parents decided to home-school him and that's when he stumbled upon his newfound interest to write. He is currently working on the second book, which will be released shortly. Other than writing, he is also an app Developer and loves to play with new gadgets in his free time.

He lives in Assam with his parents, grandparents, brother and is an enthusiastic kid with varied interests. His other interests include reading novels, drawing, writing plays, and painting. He is passionate about pursuing a career in Computer Science and development along with penning novels in varied genres.