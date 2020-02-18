Parasite is continuing to dominate at the box-office after recently dominating at the 92nd Academy Awards. Reportedly, the historic win of the top Oscars by Parasite has ignited wider interest in the South Korean movie among global audiences including in Singapore, where it earned S$1.13 million after 33 weeks as of Monday (17 February).

Parasite has been making waves ever since its release and it cemented its status as a film-to-watch when it won top honours at the Oscars, including Best Picture and Best International Film. It is the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars, widely considered as the most prestigious film awards in the world.

Clover Films and Golden Village Pictures, which distribute the film in Singapore, said in a press release today that Parasite was one of only five Korean-language movies so far to have surpassed the S$1 million mark in box office earnings in Singapore.

Considering ticket sales in Singapore, Parasite is currently third for highest ticket sales among Korean movies. The other Korean movies in the category were Train To Busan, The Battleship Island, and Along With The Gods as well as its sequel, Along With The Gods 2.

Parasite is directed by Bong Joon Ho and stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam. The movie seems to have gotten a second wind after its win at the Oscars because Parasite was largely overlooked when it was initially released in Singapore.

Parasite won big at the Oscars with golden statuettes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.