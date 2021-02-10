In 2020, Parasite made history at the Oscar on being the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture at the Oscars. It's a history remembered by most people in the West, since it became a trend early on Twitter today, celebrating The Academy's acceptance towards talents which hail from the non-western world. In the realm of cinema, it indeed became a day to remember.

Parasite had been the film which grabbed four awards -- The Best Picture, The Best Direction, International Feature Film and Writing, original screenplay. It became the first non-English language film to win an award in the top category.

Parasite has its comic elements without clowns and tragic elements without villains. It's a tale of two families each of them ripping off each other. While one of the family has complete knowledge of it, the other one is kept in dark. We meet the Kim family members who live in the basement and survive on the restaurant wifi.

When the son of the family gets a job as a tutor, we spot the first sunlight in the film. When you observe Parasite with dedication, you will notice the stairs. A flight of which takes you up to the architectural wonder owned by the Park family and another one which takes you down to the basement, captured by the Kim family.

The Kim family perfectly bluffs the privileged Park family and trick them into getting jobs. The Park family remains unaware that the art tutor, the English tutor, the maid and the driver all come from the same bloodline, and each time they leave their large residence for a camp trip, the Kims enjoy a life they know they cannot afford in years.

It is in one's nature to sympathise more with the Kim family since they hail from the lesser privileged section of society. Even when they unlawfully break into the Park family's private property, use their bathroom, sleep on their bed, snack at their couch, we end up rooting for them rather than the Park family.

The Kim family may live in the sewage flooded basement, but they still remain cunning and ahead of the Park family, who cover their noses as a reflex action, when they smell poverty, whom they describe as 'people who ride the subway'. It takes an unexpected murder, a confession, and a hideout to make us realise who the parasites really are.

The Park family who demand privacy, yet expect their help to be at their beck and call, or the Kim family who wrongly frames, poisons, and strangles people of their own kind, to freely avail the luxurious life of the one per cent rich people of Seoul.