Actor Shefali Jariwala tragically passed away on Friday, June 27, following a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving her fans and the industry in deep shock. As per reports, Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others. Unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival. Her mortal remains were later taken to Cooper Hospital.

On Saturday, her last rites were performed in Mumbai, and on Sunday, her husband and family immersed her ashes at Juhu Beach.

Days after her untimely demise, a prayer meeting was held in her memory on Wednesday. Several videos from the gathering have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Shefali's father, Satish Jariwala, is seen breaking down emotionally, while Parag Tyagi consoles and supports him through the difficult moment.

A heartfelt line from the prayer meet invite reads, "Some stars shine too brightly to ever fade — even after they're gone, their light remains."

In the clips, Mika Singh was seen holding Shefali's mother's hand, who was visibly devastated. Paras and Vishal Singh from Bigg Boss also attended the prayer meet.

Despite repeated calls from celebrities urging the media to respect the family's privacy, some paparazzi were seen zooming in on emotional moments, once again sparking outrage over insensitivity during times of grief.

Reason for sudden cardiac arrest?

According to sources, Shefali may have taken an anti-ageing injection on an empty stomach, which potentially triggered the cardiac arrest. While her autopsy ruled out any foul play, the official findings have not yet been made public.

Shefali's close friend, actor Pooja Ghai, spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani about the heartbreaking final moments. She revealed that on the night of her death, Shefali had dinner and then asked her husband, Parag, to take their dog for a walk. While Parag was downstairs, he received a distressing call from their house help, urging him to return quickly as Shefali wasn't feeling well.

Pooja shared, "What happened exactly, we'll know after the postmortem. But from what I understand, she had dinner and then told Parag to take the dog out. What happened next was sudden and devastating."