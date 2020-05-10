Parag Rawool, a well known Indian television and reality show casting director throws light on his journey so far in the entertainment industry and how being a non-industrial guy motivated him to adapt the environment effortlessly.

Parag who started his journey as an event planner and floor manager for many media events in 2007, has successfully completed 12 years in the industry.

Talking about his journey, Parag Rawool says, " My experience as a casting director for non-fiction- 'reality shows' has been amazing throughout these years. I've been through a lot of ups and downs but those only gave me the strength to achieve more and accomplish what I am now. Over these past few years, I've been working with the ace producers and creative directors for India's number 1 television reality shows. Being a non- industry guy never made me lose hope, it rather motivated me to adapt to the media environment really quick as I always had an inclined interest towards it".

Owing to his sheer dedication and fondness towards the industry brought him this far with a

track record of having completed a centenary of promotional events across India. Parag has not only worked for television reality shows but has also worked on ad shows and been part of movies like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa as a production manager and an assistant location manager for Ferrari Ki Sawari.

Over the years, Parag has gained immense recognition in the television industry and is now a Talent head for most of the prominent channels in India like Starplus, Zee Tv, Colors, History TV 18, etc. He has also worked as a senior talent producer on some of the top-rated shows like Dance +, Saregamapa Lil champs, Master dancer, Rising star and many more.

Parag started his own agency in 2020 named Team Aspiring, a 360-degree media and entertainment agency that consists of media professionals from every department and strata of the industry. With this venture, Parag Rawool has successfully added another feather to his cap.