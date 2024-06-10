Celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla has made some shocking allegations on top south stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu etc. Chawla recounted incidents of how they are different on camera and behind it. He also went on to call them 'fake'. Varinder also questioned their 'attitude' when they pretend to be humble in front of everyone.

Dig at Vijay Deverakonda

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Varinder said that one of the stars would walk around in his slippers during film promotions to pretend to be humble. However, that wasn't the case. When the interviewer asked if the actor in question was Vikay Deverakonda, Varinder nodded in agreement. He also said that he feels they behave fake.

Who's the big star?

Further talking about south stars, Varinder said that one of his team members shot a video of a big south star who has an image of being very quiet. However, the star shouted at his team member and while he didn't put up the video, another camera that had captured the incident was shared. Even though Varinder didn't take the celeb's name, netizens were quick to name RRR star Jr NTR as a video of him shouting at a cameraman had made headlines.

Mahesh Babu's 'attitude'

Not just that, Varinder also questioned Mahesh Babu's attitude during the promotion of Major. He questioned Mahesh Babu's 'attitude' and called him 'fake' over saying that Bollywood couldn't afford him. He added that Bollywood stars aren't fake and appear in front of the camera as they are in reality.

Mahesh Babu's team had later issued a statement saying he loves all languages and that his comments were blown out of proportion. "Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the press note read.