With the advent of paparazzi culture in India, photographers have acquired a status of utmost importance in the daily routines of Bollywood celebrities.

Tracking the highlights of the events in the movie business to spotting the celebrities off guard at their regular outings, the paps have acquired a new standard of entertainment reporting with the help of social media.

Blooming photographer accounts on Instagram have bagged the prestige of acknowledgment amongst the stars owing to the occasional meets and repeated interaction out and about in the city.

Throwing light on the same, photographer Varinder Chawla said, "The emerging need of audience's interest in the personal lives of the celebrities resulted in the tracking of the actors a few years ago and now it has turned into a norm. We are highly respected and sent beforehand notices of the whereabouts of the celebrities to feature on our pages."

Having been in the business for years, Varinder Chawla is amongst the leading racers who deliver fresh and unadulterated content of the Bollywood personalities and insights into the schedules with such ease. Paparazzi witnessed an all-time boom with the social media star Taimur Ali Khan's spottings.

Varinder Chawla shares, "We did not foresee what it would turn into when we initially started reporting Taimur's pictures, however, soon the young kid became an internet sensation with the help of shutterbugs like us."

Developing a friendly relationship that has been yielding fruits to the photographers and celebrities alike, paparazzi are elevated in their status and treated with respect from all quarters. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Varinder Chawla said, "We are no longer regarded as just photographers, many of the celebrities are themselves in touch with us and are often appreciated for our hard work. It is gratifying to attain an appreciation for the new movement started in our country."