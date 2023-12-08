Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday today. The veteran actor of Bollywood is one of the fittest superstars in the industry. Despite being 88 walks and indulges in a healthy lifestyle. Dharmendra often shares pictures and videos from his daily regime and the organic farming he does on his social media profile.

Dharmendra turns 88; celebrates birthday with fans and Sunny Deol

On the special occasion, fans have taken to social media to extend birthday wishes for the actor. While his children, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared heartwarming posts for their dearest daddy.

Sunny Deol shared pictures with dad Dharmendra enjoying a beverage amid the scenic mountains and radiating joy. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

Animal star Bobby Deol also reacted to the post as he dropped red heart emojis.

Sunny's half-sister and Hema Malini's daughter also dropped a heartfelt post for her dearest daddy. In the picture shared by Esha Dharam Ji is seen planting a kiss on Esha's forehead and giving her a warm hug. She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong I just love you so much.

Dharmendra's younger daughter, Ahana Deol, also shared a special picture with her father. In her Instagram Stories, she posted a selfie capturing the essence of father-daughter love. Tagging Dharmendra in the photo, Ahana wrote, "Happy birthday to my first love. The strongest and most loving man I know."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's fan clubs celebrated his birthday at Sunny Super sound. Doting Son Sunny Deol was present with his dad for a floral birthday celebration.

Hema Malini's wish for Dharmendra.

She wrote, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!"

❤️Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. ? May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to… pic.twitter.com/al9SWgCI7h — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2023

Several videos from his birthday celebration with fans have gone viral.

Dharmendra was seen cutting a three-tier birthday cake which has potoroids of the characters played by the legendary actor. Dharma Paji was seen cutting the cake and Sunny Deol was happily smiling and looking at the love his father is receiving on the special day. Sunny got emotional and teared-eyed seeing so much love.

Dharmendra shared a fan-made reel on his special day and wrote, "Love you for your loving message on my birthday ."

Dharmendra's beautiful and charming love life

Dharmendra has four children - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta from his first wife Parkash Kaur.

Before falling in love with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was linked with other top leading ladies of his day, including Meena Kumari and Saira Banu. In fact, it was Meena Kumari who had a big hand to play in the early days of his acting career as being a much bigger star than him in the 60s (when he was starting), she would recommend him to several top filmmakers.

He later married Hema Malini and the couple have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

He has a restaurant named 'He-Man.'

This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man is located on the Karnal Highway.

Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood' wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' now I'm announcing the first-ever Farm to Fork restaurant called 'He-Man', friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam."

The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads: "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first-ever farm-to-fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine's Day at 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway."

Dharmendra worked very hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant and often keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies' fingers and fruits.

Check out some of his priceless videos on social media.