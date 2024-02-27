Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday morning. The singer was 72 years old. The maverick music maestro breathed his last around 11 am at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on February 20, 2024.

End of an Era: Legends never die

Pankaj Udhas's soulful voice has many shades of love, pain, and heartache. He took ghazals to the masses. Every age group has loved and crooned his ghazal. A generation has grown up watching and hearing his songs, especially Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Chitthi Ayee Hai, and Chandani Jaise Rang among others.

Apart from that, he made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Dayavan, Naam, Saajan and Mohra to name a few.

His daughter, Nayaab, shared the sad piece of news on her Instagram post."With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

"This is not only a personal loss, but the whole nation has lost a prolific singer and a great human being," Breach Candy Hospital Trust said in a note.

The last rites of the singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

Anup Jalota reveals Pankaj Udhas had pancreatic cancer

Anup Jalota shared, 'People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. Those days me, Pankaj, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together. The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I have known this for the last 5 to 6 months. He stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.'

Celebrities, friends and family paid their final tributes to the singer on Tuesday.

Musicians Taufiq Qureshi and Zakir Hussain paid their last respects to celebrated singer Pankaj Udhas. Shankar Mahadevan also paid his last respects.

Singer's mortal arrived at a residence on Tuesday morning. His daughter broke down

Pankaj Udhas was laid to rest with state honours

Late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas's last journey started from his Mumbai home with state honours. His mortal remains were covered by the Indian flag.

PM Modi penned a heartfelt note and shared a picture with the ghazal maestro where they were seen greeting each other. Modi ji mentioned, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. "

His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

प्रसिद्ध गजल गायक श्री पंकज उधास की मृत्यु का समाचार दुखद है। पद्म श्री और अन्य पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित पंकज उधास जी ने सुगम संगीत को लोकप्रिय बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। मैं उनके परिवारजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 26, 2024

Shankar Mahadevan came to offer condolences

While talking to the press at the late singer's residence, he added: "[He was] the most gentle soul... a thorough gentleman and a fantastic musician who took Ghazal music to the masses. He was always encouraging and had a positive approach to everything. Whenever we had to decide as part of the musical fraternity, Pankaj Ji was always there with us."

Saira Banu, PM Modi, President of India, Sonu Nigam, and Sameera Reddy among others paid a heartfelt tribute to Pankaj Udhas.

Remembering Pankaj Udhas visiting Dilip Kumar sahab, Saira Banu mentioned, "I am saddened to learn the passing of Pankaj Udhas Ji. He and his wife frequently visited Dilip Sahib and me at our home. Pankaj Ji was exceptionally gentle by nature and full of old-world charm. He always spoke in a poetic language and had the utmost precocity. I fondly recall Sahib's enjoyment of his ghazals during evenings; Pankaj Ji's voice flowed like the soothing sound of a river, offering solace to all who listened. May he rest in peace, his memory cherished in our hearts forever."

Zakir Hussain arrived to pay his respects at Pankaj Udhas' residence, where he talked to the press and said, "The amount of happiness he has shared with his music, there is no answer for that. We love his family and Pankaj bhai immensely."

You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you. pic.twitter.com/dHt7ZUO4K3 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 26, 2024

Actor John Abraham shared a throwback picture of Pankaj Udhas and called him a 'mentor'. He featured in the music video for Pankaj Udhas' song Chupke Chupke.

#WATCH: Devotional singer Anup Jalota pays tribute to Pankaj Udhas, his long time friend. pic.twitter.com/MH3W933yeF — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2024

Bereaved John Abraham mentioned, "You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you."

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Pankaj Udhas and wrote in the caption, "One of the most important parts of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.



His departure leaves… pic.twitter.com/5xL6Y3Sv75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

A look at Pankaj Udhas's ionic songs and ghazals that will forever be etched in our hearts.