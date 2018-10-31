It's rare that one gets a shock of a lifetime to be considered dead for the outside world apart from your own self-existence. For a man in Bihar's Azamgarh district, such things happened in real life. Bringing this man's journey of 18 years to prove his own existence will see ace actor Pankaj Tripathi weave himself into the role of the internationally renowned activist and farmer, Lal Bihari.

To be directed by Satish Kaushik, the film is a real-life tale of an innocent farmer from Bihar who was by his own relatives through bribery declared dead in his towns official records to attain and illegally capture his land. Lal Bihari had to then fight with Indian bureaucracy for 18 long years before he could prove himself to be really alive.

The shooting has just begun in a small village in Bihar and will complete soon and is expected to release mid next year.

Speaking about essaying this role, Pankaj Tripathi said, " I know Satish Sir better as an actor, I have seen him performing in films since my childhood, the recent one being Udta Punjab. As a director, I've seen his only film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai rest I am yet to see his more directorial films. The story is based on the real life of incidents of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh who struggled 18 years in a legal battle to prove his identity that he is not dead but alive. The story that he conceived according to him I was the correct person to play the part. We belong to same acting school NSD with a theatre background. He called me to hear the story and I liked the story very much. The film is based on a real-life incident, it's a struggle of a man for 18 years to prove his own identity crisis. It's an incredible journey of this man and his transformation from a common man".