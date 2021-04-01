This is the era of new generation producers as young producers are charming the industry. Pankaj pavan khaitan is one of India's youngest producers with his new web series Behind The Truth all set to be released on OTT platform.

He already owns multiple businesses like Khaitan Jewels (2017), Khaitan Charitable Trust (2018), Khaitan Enterprise (FITFLOW Water) (2019), Khaitan Entertainments (2020). He says he is also working on his upcoming music album Chal Mere Naal featuring Jae Sing. To talk about the cast of his upcoming web series, Jae Sing is in the lead with director Karan Kashyap.

The producer also supervises the pre-production, production, and post-production stages of filmmaking. One of the most important tasks is to hire the director and other key crew members. Whereas the director makes creative decisions during the production, the producer typically manages the logistics and business operations. The producer is tasked with making sure the film is delivered on time and within budget and has the final say on creative decisions. Khaitan says he is all ready to take the responsibility.

OTT applications are a new-age streaming stage for films, TV arrangements and more. Their delivery will guarantee a more extensive reach. Numerous movies don't arrive at the desired OTT sidesteps link, broadcast, and satellite TV platforms. The amazing plans by every one of these OTT stages for India are in a state of harmony with the expanding worldwide presence of the medium in universe of entertainment. India is right now the world's quickest developing OTT (over-the-top streaming) market, and is good to go to arise as the world's 6th largest by 2024. The market is required to develop at a CAGR of 28.6% throughout the following four years to contact incomes of $2.9 billion. According to discoveries from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by worldwide expert administrations organization of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, alongside Internet promoting, computer games and e-sports and music, radio and web recordings are the main four portions expected to see income development in the country over the course of the following four years. The Coronavirus pandemic has carried the development of the business to a sudden end and intensified movements and computerized disturbances that would have just occurred in the years to come. The new at-home climate has prompted the ascent of new direct-to-buyer applications, neighborhood 'reduced down' diversion stages and client-produced content arrangements.