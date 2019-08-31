Starting at a very early age is a big task. All of Pankaj Kumar's releases till date has proved that he sings through his soul. He started at a very early age, and this has helped him in gathering knowledge about music.

The Young and the favorite of all: Pankaj Kumar has made a mark by singing along with many giants from the Industry. This collaboration has been a great blessing for him and also a great learning phase as each recording session has been of a new experience to him. His deep understanding of musical notes and diction helps him in greatly understanding each song.

His Talent of imitating the great singers like Mukesh, MD Rafi, Manna Dey, Talat Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, SD Burman, KL Sehgal and many more have helped him in discovering another talent of him which is singing. Then he was trained by famous gurus who helped him in Creating his hits like "Tum Mujhe Yun Mile" featuring Sadhana Sargam, "Dil Ye Deewana" Featuring Alka Yagnik, "Baharon Ki Tamanna" featuring Shreya Ghoshal and many more. Also his solos are a bonus treat for all his die heart fans.

Pankaj's upcoming music video is planned to be released soon. "Dil Ne Tere Dil Se" is a romantic trans musical duet featuring the playback singer Khushboo Jain. The shooting of the video just got over, and it's in the post-production stage so we all should eagerly wait to watch this music video.

