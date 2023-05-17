With the banned organization Sikh for Justice sending a recorded message threatening to disrupt the G20 event scheduled in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, the Jammu Police started an investigation and amped up security in the province.

A day after circulating a video message through some Twitter handles of Kashmir Valley, Sikh for Justice on Wednesday sent a recorded audio message by connecting phone numbers of different people of Jammu city.

In the message sent through different phone numbers, Sikh for Justice claimed that Kashmir is not a part of India.

After a large number of people informed the police about receiving calls from different phone numbers regarding threats of Sikh For Justice ahead of the G20 meeting, Jammu Police issued an advisory.

"The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers: +44 7520 693559, +447418343648, +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event", reads the advisory.

"These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda and the general public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls.

Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she can contact Cyber Police station or any nearby Police station/Post Post", police further advised the people.

Earlier threatening video messages circulated through fake social media accounts

Notwithstanding efforts of the authorities to block several Twitter accounts some anti-national elements are still misusing social media accounts to instigate residents of Jammu and Kashmir against the country.

Some Twitter accounts have tagged a video of pro-Khalistani terrorist and Sikh for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in which Pannu was seen asking people to block Srinagar airport ahead of the forthcoming G-20 summit.

The highly provocative video is being circulated to the members of civil society and media persons to create a fear psychosis.

Shockingly, throughout the day, the video was being circulated and shared by the anti-national elements but authorities at the helm of the affairs failed to block this Twitter handle.

Although the administration was in deep slumber when some anti-national elements were spitting venom against India on social media, some nationalist people countered their campaign.

Countering Pannu's call to block Srinagar airport ahead of the G-20 meeting, some social activists reminded the pro-Khalistani leader of the 1947 raid.

"The last time Pakistan and its band of 6000 marauding kabailis tried to capture the Srinagar airport, just 100 Dogras of JK State Forces kept them at bay till the Indian Army landed in Srinagar on Oct 26th, 1947. These jokers want to be taught the same lesson again and again", a netizen reminded those who are dreaming to block Srinagar airport.

Important to mention here that short of ammunition to keep alive the Khalistani cause, separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is trying to involve terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir to create unrest in some parts of the country.

US-based pro-Khalistani leader circulates threatening video message.

The self-styled leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)—a pro-Khalistani outfit based in the United States posted a two minutes and twenty-second video where he tried to instigate people.

Earlier Pannu had asked people to reach Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sago, on April 14, to support his call for a referendum on Khalistan.

The reference to "referendum" echoes Pakistan's call for the same in Jammu and Kashmir. Unsurprisingly, the video is being widely and systematically shared by Pakistani Twitter handles.

In fact, the nexus between Pakistani intelligence and Pannu's SFJ has now been credibly documented, especially after the government went after separatist Amritpal Singh to snuff out his nefarious Waris Punjab de enterprise.