Panic gripped the Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir after an explosion occurred in a vehicle on the boulevard road area on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that a blast took place in the rear of a vehicle bearing numbered JK01M 0878 at boulevard road. An elderly couple of residents of Kralsangri, Nishat was in the vehicle when a big explosion took place.

Some passers-by and cops immediately rushed toward the spot where the blast took place and rescued the elderly couple travelling in the vehicle.

Police said that both are safe and sound. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. The police team is at the spot. The blast took place near ghat no. 21 on Boulevard Road when thousands of locals and tourists were visiting the tulip garden.

The eyewitnesses claimed that something exploded by the roadside which damaged the car, however, Srinagar police said, "Prima facie, equipment failure seems to be the reason behind the blast".

An elderly couple, Hafizullah Bhat and his wife, residents of Nishat's Kral Sangri area, were in the car when the incident happened, police said, adding that the duo is safe.

Police teams and other security agencies visited the spot to investigate the nature of the blast.

The road toward the blast scene was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to other routes.

Heroin recovered, three peddlers arrested in Jammu

Continuing its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Jammu Police achieved major success by recovering heroin from two places.

According to police, heroin was recovered at a Naka point Tawi Bridge Sidhra from a scooty bearing registration number JK02DD 2571 in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nagrota.

Another drug peddler was arrested with heroin at a Naka at Mehmoodpur Bishnah from a person who was coming from Kunjwani towards Bishnah on a vehicle bearing registration number JK02CP- 2498 in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bishnah.

Arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Mohammad Akram alias Akram Pahalwan son of Mohammad Sadiq of Subash Nagar Rehari Mohalla Jammu, Vishal Singh Charak alias Vishu son of Uttam Singh and Rajan Virdi son of Parmod Kumar both residents of Langar Pind By-pass Kunjwani, Jammu.