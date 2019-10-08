Some people achieves a lot in their life that it seems impossible to count their Laurels on finger tips. One of the most admirable and successful among all is Adv. Pandit Rathod.

Adv. Pandit Rathod is a dynamic luminary with extremely magnificent aura. He is one of the leading business tycoons owning a huge finance business though also known as "Land and leasing expert". He has also produced a couple of great movies and entertainment projects. Being a monumental leader he has been associated with multiple ventures, some of them are-

1. Film and Entertainment - AR Creation

2. Government nodal agency - YADI

2. Automotive – Auto tech & RM

3. Lubricants - AT Oils

5. Fashion and Education- R Sumans,INIFD nWLDC

6. Finance - Steven Fin Solution

7. Real estate - Landscape, Sealink Properties, MahaProperties, Plot Bonanza, Property Sarbar.

8. Sports- RD sports and MS Dhoni Academy.

Through Mahaland Properties, Pandit Rathod is auxiliarious Mumbaikars to get their dream house. He provides pragmatic and budget-friendly elucidation to people.

Adv. Pandit Rathod has a keen interest for entertainment industry which made him invest in several projects of movies and various music albums. Mr. Pandit Rathod has collaborated with the director and other key personnel to ensure that the vision of the project is balancing with that of budget. Some of the entertainment projects that he has produced includes great movies like AattaBass and Gor Jeevan And Various poster & song Launches.

Well! Man of finance has won countless laurels including Zee Business Award on 5th July, 2019 and Land Banker of the Year Award 2018 which he himself received from Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis.

Thus, Everything he has achieved till now shows his hard work and never give up attitude that made him the man of success. We wish him Good Luck for future.

