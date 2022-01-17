Legendary Kathak dancer and guru, Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last, today. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was 83 and passed away at his Delhi home in the wee hours of Monday. Several Bollywood celebs and followers all across the globe have mourned the loss. Pandit Birju Maharaj's contribution to the field of classical dance remains unparalleled.

Let's take a look at 5 Bollywood songs Pandit ji immortalized with his dance moves.

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt was one of the fortunate ones to have been directed by the Kathak exponent in Kalank. "Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for Ghar More Pardesiya. I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art. Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace," Alia said in her tribute to the maestro.

Mohe Rang Do Laal: Deepika Padukone amazed everyone with her beautiful Kathak and classical moves in the song – Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani. The song was choreographed by the legend himself. "Deepika does brilliant acting but she should do more classical dance so that she can improve her dancing skills," Pandit ji had once said about Deepika Padukone.

Kahe Chhed Mohe: Madhuri Dixit and Pandit Birju Maharaj's collaborations will always remain etched in our memories. And this song from Devdas one such collaboration. "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace," Madhuri Dixit wrote in her tribute.

Kamal Haasan: Pandit ji had choreographed Kamal Haasan in the film Vishwaroopam. Remembering the legend, Haasan said, "Pandit Birju Maharaj was an unparalleled dancer and he has passed away. I learned a lot from him as his student by watching him from a distance like Ekalavya and also by working with him closely during Vishwaroopam. He dedicated his whole life to music and dance."

Madhuri Dixit's introduction dance sequence in Dil To Pagal Hai, her dance numbers in Dedh Ishqiya, Ameesha Patel's Aan Milo Sajna track in Gadar, Rekha's Umrao Jaan and many other Bollywood songs would remain indebted to the God of Dancing for making them immortal.