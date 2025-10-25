The Sikh community of South Africa has extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg during his trip for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg on November 22–23, 2025.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Bibi Pamela Kaur Sethi, President and Mukh Sewadaar of Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg, expressed the congregation's deep respect and gratitude, extending an invitation for Ardas (prayer) and blessings in the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings.

"It would be our profound honour to offer a special Ardas—a prayer of gratitude and supplication—for Pradhan Mantri Ji's continued wellbeing, strength in leadership, and the enduring success of the Long Live India mission," Sethi wrote. "In the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's universal message of peace, service, and unity, we wish to invoke divine blessings upon his noble efforts to uplift Bharat and foster global harmony."

Located in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg, the Gurudwara serves as a spiritual sanctuary and cultural hub for the Indian diaspora in South Africa. Guided by the principles of sewa (selfless service) and Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), the Gurudwara conducts daily prayers, community meals (langar), and interfaith outreach programs open to all, regardless of faith or background.

Sethi highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's visit would carry deep symbolic value for the Sikh and broader Indian community across Africa.

"A visit to Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg would be a meaningful reflection of his vision—a moment of spiritual resonance and cultural pride," she noted. "Though far from the motherland, the Indian community here holds the Tiranga high through its service, discipline, and devotion to India's ethos."

The letter concludes with prayers for Sarbat da Bhala—universal welfare—and an expression of the community's desire to welcome the Prime Minister to their place of worship as a gesture of unity, faith, and shared heritage.

If accepted, the visit would mark the first time an Indian Prime Minister has offered Ardas at the Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg, strengthening India's cultural and spiritual ties with its diaspora in South Africa.