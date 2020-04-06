After Bigg Boss contestant, Arti Singh, veteran actress, Pallavi Joshi has also had to cancel her birthday plans. The Alpviram actress turned a year older today and is celebrating a quiet birthday, due to the lockdown after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

"So, last night I was busy watching a movie. I was completely engrossed in watching the film when suddenly, I saw my son coming out of the kitchen with something in his hand. He had made a cake for me! We could not go out to buy a cake and did not even have the necessary ingredients to bake one at home. Despite that, he managed to bake a pancake on his own. Since I do not consume maida/wheat flour, he put some choco chips in the base. He had put a candle in the pancake and asked me to cut it. I was overwhelmed with emotions."

Pallavi's birthday celebration

She further added, "My daughter asked everybody to sit down and then, we made a video documenting that moment. After a long time, the entire family was together and celebrating something. We kept chatting till 2:30 in the morning. It was an unforgettable, joyful night."

Pallavi Joshi had become famous when she starred in 90s controversial television show – Alpviram – which showed a woman raped inside the hospital, while in coma and getting pregnant with it. The show was definitely ahead of its time and many found it hard to digest. However, several decades later, the show is remembered as Pallavi's finest act and also as a path-breaking Hindi show.

In the last few years, she has been mostly seen in Marathi films. When it comes to Hindi films, Pallavi was recently seen in Peshwa Bajirao as Tarabai. Apart from this, she was also seen in Budhha in a Traffic Jam.

On the work front, Pallavi Joshi will host the second season of Bharat Ki Baat. Also this year she is producing 'The Kashmir Files', being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which is yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject.