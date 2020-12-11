A senior Palestinian official has condemned the normalization deal between Morocco and Israel, stressing that it was "unacceptable and harmful to the Palestinian issue".

"Normalizing ties with Israel will harm the Palestinian cause," Xinhua news agency quoted Nabil Shaath, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for international relations, as saying in a statement late Thursday. He stressed that the Palestinian leadership will always reject such "unacceptable agreements".

On Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to full diplomatic relations.

The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump in a series of tweets, calling the development as "a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East", adding that Washington recognises Morocco's sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory.

Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner told reporters in a briefing call on Thursday that Morocco and Israel would open liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and begin direct flights.

Morocco is the fourth Arab state that has recognised Israel in recent months after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. Morocco had severed relations with Israel in 2000 after the second Palestinian uprising.