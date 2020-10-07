Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been named the chief ministerial candidate of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

Hours before the announcement, O Panneerselvam was keen that his demand to set up an 11-member steering committee should be fulfilled before the party announces the candidate.

The major announcement comes amid the faction war between the two camps in AIADMK led by Palaniswami and Paneerselvam. OPS has been engaged in a standoff with EPS over the 11-member panel as well who will be the CM face for AIADMK with no Jayalalithaa at the helm.

In 2017, when the two factions merged, the formation of a steering committee was one of the key demands put forth by the OPS camp.