Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are now man and wife. The two got married in a close knit wedding ceremony, followed by a star studded wedding reception. Palak and Mithoon were in a relationship for several years now and their fans are elated to see the two of them finally getting hitched.

Palak and Mithoon looked like a million bucks at their reception and hosted a grand function for the guests.

Rashami Desai, Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, Tulsi, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik and many other celebs attended the event. Prior to this, the couple also had a beautiful haldi and mehendi ceremony which was attended by just close friends and family members.

The celebrated guest list

Palak Muchhal is a name that needs no introduction. The beautiful singer has lent her voice to some of the most melodious Bollywood numbers like – Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sanam Teri Kasam, Chahoon Ya Na Main, Teri Meri Prem Kahani Hai Mushkil and many others.

Palak's first break

Palak Muchhal has always heaped praise on Salman Khan and how he gave the singer her first break. "Of course, getting my first break was a very big deal. When I came to Mumbai from Indore, I thought I would have to struggle a lot for years. I had planned to go to offices and play my demo CD to ask for work, but I didn't have to do anything of that sort. I came here and the first person I met was Salman Khan sir and he made me sing in his film soon; it felt like a dream come true," she told TOI.