Notwithstanding the vicious campaign launched by Pakistan against the holding of the G20 summit in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar meeting of the Tourism Working Group to witness record participation of participants as compared to the two previous meetings held at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Siliguri in West Bengal.

Pakistan has been running a consistent social media campaign against G20 and Y20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Pakistani anti-G20 campaign has been supported by some Canada-based political parties, Khalistani organizations, and the Srinagar-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Beijing decided to boycott the Y20 meeting held in the union territory of Ladakh on April 26. However, with 170 dignitaries, including 100 foreign delegates and photographs swamping social media, the Ladakh Y20 meeting has been a roaring success for India.

Pak launched a vicious campaign through fake names

Reports said that a number of Pakistani handles under fake names have been busy promoting anti-G20 propaganda against India. This is besides the diplomatic offensive that Pakistan had been running since at least June 2022 against India's presidentship of the G20.

Pakistan has been urging allies, including China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meetings being hosted by India in J&K. It has also played up the Muslim sentiment saying that Muslim countries should support Pakistan over the Kashmir G20 meetings.

Besides Pakistan, much noise was created by Canada-based organizations like the New Democratic Party (NDP) which called for a boycott of G20 events in Kashmir, Chandigarh and Punjab. The Sikh For Justicetoo gave a call to boycott the G20 summit.

"This is the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of the G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries, and the international organizations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group Meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri", Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh while addressing a press conference at SKICC Srinagar today.

Giving details, Arvind Singh said, the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables and there are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include the GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers' Declaration.

Pakistan opposes holding of G20 summit in Kashmir

To divert the attention of its population from the ongoing "civil war" in the country, Pakistan has been trying to disrupt the G20 meeting in Kashmir. Pakistan has objected to India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Kashmir.

In a statement, Pakistan Pakistan's Ministry of foreign affairs said it "expresses its strong indignation over India's decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May 2023". The meeting comes as India has taken up its role as chair of the Group of 20 this year.

"India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and the international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves," Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry statement said.

Local products of J&K to be promoted in the summit

During the press conference, it was also informed that the Ministry of Tourism is also promoting local products of Jammu and Kashmir by handing below souvenirs to delegates from ODOP like Paper Mache Box, Saffron from Pampore, Kawa Cups and Brass Spoon, Walnuts from Anantnag, Shopian and Kupwara.

This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.