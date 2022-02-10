Already chargesheeted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) in the infamous "selling MBBS seats" scam, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed FIR against Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Alfat Ahmed Bhat in a Rs 100 crore graft case.

According to reports, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, who is a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist turned Hurriyat leader, was arrested by the Pakistani agencies in connection with this scam.

FIA filed against Altaf Ahmed Bhat and 15 others after they were found involved in embezzlement of over Rs 100 crore in an inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

As per reports in Pakistan media, FIA has unearthed an alleged fraud worth Rs 100 crore in the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBR ECHS) and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the President and other office-bearers of the housing society.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat, a Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, settled in Pakistan, is president of the CBR Society and he was booked along with other accused.

According to Pakistani media, FIA Corporate Crime Circle Islamabad has registered an FIR against 16 suspects including the office bearers of CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society and the land providers for allegedly executing agreements on exorbitant rates without considering the actual rate of the land of the locality, converting a residential plot into the commercial plot without paying any conversion fee and release of payment to the land providers without taking over of the land, etc.

Hurriyat leader cheats people

A Pakistani newspaper reported that the Housing Society headed by Bhat has signed different land agreements with land providers from the year 2013 to 2019 and released the payments to the land providers without taking control of the total agreed land.

The Society through alleged fraud, cheating, committed criminal breach of trust and have failed to safeguard the interest of the society members. The society embezzled a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat already booked in the selling of MBBS seat scam

Altaf Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Begh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar is the brother of Salvation Movement founder and former terrorist Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Akbar Bhat, was booked and detained by NIA in a terror funding case some years ago in Kashmir.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat had gone to Pakistan in the 90s and worked as a facilitator of Hurriyat in the "selling MBBS seat" scam. Both the brothers, Altaf and Zaffar, were chargesheeted by the Special Investigation Agency (SIA), in the Pakistan MBBS admissions scandal.

On December 30, 2021, the newly constituted SIA of Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed its first chargesheet against nine people, including the leader of Hurriyat Conference Zaffar Bhat for selling MBBS seats in Pakistan to students of Kashmir.

Money earned by selling MBBS seats was used to fund terror groups active in Kashmir Valley and other parts of the Union Territory. Bhat is chairman of the Salvation Movement, which is one of the constituents of the Hurriyat Conference.

The charge sheet under section 173 CrPc was filed in case FIR No. 05/2020 under section 13, 17, 18, 40, ULP Act, 420 IPC of police station CIK Srinagar before Special Judge designated Court at Srinagar under NIA Act.