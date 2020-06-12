Pakistan's state-run broadcaster PTV News came under the radar after it drew criticism from Pakistani audience for airing an "incorrect map" of Pakistan which showed Kashmir as a part of India. The broadcasters fired two journalists for portraying Indian Union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region portrayed as a part of India.

The incident occurred, on June 6, during a children's show, as the panellist was discussing the density and spread of Pakistan's population. They did not show Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan as part of Pakistan which offended viewers there as in its official map Pakistan shows Kashmir as its part.

Including Kashmir in the jurisdiction of India did not go down well with the netizens of Pakistan and they trolled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's govt. India maintains that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of India's Jammu and Kashmir and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country.

PTV apologises for the map, calls it a "human lapse"

After receiving severe backlash from PTV issued a statement calling it a "human lapse". The statement read, "PTV management has taken strict notice on the human lapse resulting in the airing of incorrect image of Pakistan map.

The MD PTV said that the organisation has zero-tolerance for such negligence and has assured that strict action will be taken against the responsible.

The Pakistan Television (PTV) management said on social media that it was probing the issue and actions would be taken against those responsible for the blunder.

The matter was then raised in Pakistan's Parliament on June 8 after which Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the issue to Pakistan's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting to take action.

On June 10 after it sacked two employees. It has not identified the employees who have been sacked but said that it has zero tolerance for negligence. Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also demanded action.

