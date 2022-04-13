The General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Wednesday asserted that the Army will foil attempt to infiltrate terrorists from the Line of Control (LoC).

Interacting with media persons on the occasion of the "Rajouri Day" function, Lieutenant General Singh said that the internal situation in Pakistan is not going to affect the Army- guarding the LoC.

"Guarding the LoC and Pakistan's internal situation are two different things. I won't like to comment on what happening inside Pakistan but it is an internal matter of Pakistan", he said, adding, "As far as guarding LoC is concerned, the Army will foil any attempt of infiltration". He, however, said Pakistan's internal situation is not going to affect the Army guarding the border.

Pakistan is sabotaging the peace, development process in J&K

The GOC admitted that Pakistan is finding it difficult to digest prevailing peace and ongoing developmental activities in the Union Territory of J&K.

Pointing toward recent grenade attacks in the Udhampur and Kotranka areas of Jammu province, Lieutenant General said that security agencies are already on alert after such sporadic incidents.

"Forces inimical to peace are desperately trying to spread bloodshed and terror in Jammu and Kashmir", he said but added that the people of J&K want peace and development at any cost. "We will not allow such forces inimical to peace to fulfill their nefarious designs", he asserted.

When asked about the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate through the LoC, he said that it is only an assessment because no one has seen the total number of terrorists sitting across the border. "As compared to 2021, there is only minor variation in numbers but the situation is not alarming", he said.

Lieutenant General Singh assured peace and tranquility in the region besides full cooperation with the masses

The GOC motivated people to join hands for a meaningful contribution to the overall development of the region. Gen Singh assured of maintaining peace and tranquility in the region and extending all possible cooperation to the 'Awaam' at all times.

Importance of "Rajouri Day"

In early 1947, the Pakistani Intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri. On 12 Apr 1948, troops of 1 Kumaon along with Tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries advanced from Chingus for the liberation of Rajouri.

On April 13, 1948, Rajouri was liberated from the intruders by the heroic action of our armed forces assisted by the brave citizens of Rajouri.

Rajouri Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to the military and civilian Bravehearts who laid down their lives for the liberation of Rajouri. On this day, homage is paid to the heroism of 2nd Lt RR Rane of 37 Assault Field Company who was bravely responsible for clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri.

The pitch was raised to a patriotic fervour on April 13, which commenced with paying homage to the Bravehearts and the brave citizens of Rajouri who laid down their lives for its liberation from Pakistani raiders in the year 1948.

The event progressed with a religions prayer meet, affirming the bond of unity in India, followed by a cultural programme that consisted of a colourful display of ethnic kaleidoscopes by the children of various schools.