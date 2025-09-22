The India vs Pakistan cricket match is one of the most-awaited ones for cricket fans. On Sunday, at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India once again rode to victory by 6 wickets. Keeping the momentum high, both teams played well. Pakistan restricted India to 171/5, but India clinched victory, finishing at 174/4. However, the atmosphere on the field was tense as tempers soared high among Indian and Pakistani players.

Abhishek Sharma abused Haris Rauf over 6-0 comment.



Several clips on social media have gone viral that show Pakistani players taking shots at Indian players on the feild.

Abhishek hurled abuses first, followed by Sahibzada Farhan

Abhishek Sharma was seen abusing Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi after smashing him for a six off the first ball in the second innings of India's batting. It so happened that Afridi attempted a short ball against the Indian left-hander, and Abhishek went for a pull shot that flew for six after taking a big top-edge. Shaheen gave a death stare and tried speaking to Abhishek, but in the heat of the moment, Abhishek was heard using explicit language.

Another incident that has gone viral shows Haris Rauf instigating Indian fans. He was seen gesturing with his hands as if planes had crashed.

Another moment that caught attention was Sahibzada Farhan signalling an AK-47

During the first innings, Farhan celebrated his half-century by pointing his bat like a gun, a gesture that drew flak, with viewers calling it unnecessary drama and accusing Pakistani players of being disrespectful and rude.

Some even suggested Farhan mimicked an AK-47 with his bat, saying, "This isn't just a gesture, it reflects a deeper problem."

'I did not like it at all': Abhishek Sharma hit back at Pakistan's sledging during IND Vs PAK clash

India's young opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match. Following the intense encounter, Abhishek didn't hold back during the post-match presentation. Reflecting on the verbal clashes that unfolded with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, the 25-year-old said, "Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team."