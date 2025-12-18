The ban on Dhurandhar by Pakistan and some Gulf nations has not affected its run at the box office. The movie is showing no signs of slowing down, but the ISI has a major problem back in Pakistan.

The movie, which deals with the 1999 Khandahar hijacking, Mumbai 26/11 attacks and also the Lyari gang wars, has not gone down well with the Pakistan establishment, and all attempts have been made to block it. However, the ISI has completely lost control over the digital space and attempts at a blackout have failed miserably.

At least 2 million illegal downloads of the film have been reported in Pakistan in just two weeks. It has gone on to become the most pirated movie in Pakistan, beating 2.0 and Raees. The ban in Pakistan may have cost the movie makers Rs 50-60 crore, but the message about Pakistan being a complete terror state has been sent across Pakistan.

Although it makes no difference to the Pakistanis about what their country is, it is a psychological win for India, which has managed to spread the message despite the movie being banned. The Pakistanis are in particular upset about the portrayal of Lyari. The establishment is so desperate to counter this narrative that it has decided to fast-track a film about Lyari showing the place in a good light.

"Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence -- it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month, Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari," Sindh's Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon said on X.

The ISI, despite monitoring the internet relating to the movie, has completely failed to take control. Torrents and piracy links are all over the internet, which are being used to download the movie.

The Dark Web experts in the country are using the servers in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia to ensure that the Pakistanis are able to download the film illegally and watch it. The Pakistanis are downloading the movie through Telegram channels, underground streams and also the VPN. The very fact that it has gone on to become the most pirated film to date only shows that the ISI has failed to control the situation, and all attempts to blackout the movie have fallen flat.

Officials say that this surge in the number of downloads indicates the curiosity that the people in Pakistan have about the movie.

While some may not agree with the narrative of the film, many are appreciative of the acting in the movie. Many Pakistanis are creating reels and memes on social media, it has come to light.

The social media accounts linked to both the ISI and ISPR have been using smaller clips in the movie to mock the narrative India has set. They are trying to pass off the content with false narratives against India.

The agencies say that there are attempts by the ISI-linked social media handles to manipulate the content to suit the local narrative. Experts say that the manner in which the movie Mera Lyari is being fast-tracked for a January release and the way in which the ISI is desperately trying to block out the film suggest that the Pakistanis are on the defensive.

The fact that the curiosity around the film is growing with each passing day and the rate at which it is being illegally downloaded only shows that the ISI has failed in its actions, the expert also points out.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has also filed a legal challenge in a Karachi court questioning the images of the late Benazir Bhutto being used. The petition seeks an FIR against the cast and crew of the movie Dhurandhar.

The film's star cast is led by Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari to dismantle terror networks, which are backed by the ISI. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi.