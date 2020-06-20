Border security force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district along the international border.

At about 5:10 am, a Pakistani spy drone was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Panesar, Kathua.

According to a report, the drone was shot down in the forward post in Rathua village in Hiranagar taluka in the Kathua district. The width of the drone from blade to the blade was 8 feet.

According to Police, "On examination of the payload of the shot down the drone, a US-made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades were found. "The consignment was for some 'Ali Baba' as the payload carried his name". It seems the Pakistani outpost opposite our Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone."