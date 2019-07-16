A new report by the Defence Ministry has said that Pakistan is consolidating its armed forces by expanding its nuclear and missile network even in the middle of a severe economic crisis. It has been claimed that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime, it is the Pakistani Army which is calling the shots and dictating the country's foreign security as well as defence policies.

The report also expresses concern that with the strengthening of its nuclear and missile production capabilities, Pakistan may even target India with "the state-sponsored terrorism". Ever since Imran Khan took over as the Pakistan Prime Minister in August last year, the country's missile and nuclear arsenal has grown rapidly with its warheads currently at 140-150 as compared to 130 nuclear warheads of India.

With the help of superior nuclear powers such as China and North Korea, the international assessments project the nuclear arsenals of Pakistan to grow to 220-225 warheads by 2025. Pakistan has also expanded its uranium enrichment and plutonium production facilities, the MoD report added.

Pakistan gaining access as well as strengthening weapons of mass destruction (WMD) is also a sign of danger to the international community as they fear that terrorists may get easy access. "WMD terrorism will remain a potent threat as long as there are terrorists seeking to gain access to relevant materials and technologies for malicious purposes," the MoD said.

Pakistan's continued support to anti-India outfits

Though Imran Khan has assured the international community that Pakistan will crackdown on terror outfits, the MoD says that Pakistan Army's influence on these organisations will continue. It said that anti-India organisations like Jaish-e Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are still operating in Pakistan with little to no regulations from the Pakistani government.

The MoD report also highlighted that the slowing infiltration of militants from across the border and decline in the use of artillery and heavy-calibre weapons in ceasefire violations could be attributed to India's air strikes on JeM camps in Balakote. The MoD added that India will continue to fight anti-national elements that operate from Pakistan or within its own territory till Pakistan takes credible steps to ensure that terror networks are demolished.