It seems the controversy pertaining to Cynthia Ritchie, accusing Pakistan former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of raping her, is far from over. In the latest development, it has been revealed that the US national was also invited on the day of Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan in 2018. The invitation was extended by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Cynthia who is a blogger and has been living in Pakistan for over a decade also met Pakistan's current Prime Minister Imran Khan. The revelations raise a serious question on her proximity to the high profile politicians and Army officials even in the incumbent government.

It all began on May 28th when Cynthia D Ritchie, made a shocking revelation about Pakistan's former PM Benazir Bhutto. She alleged that Bhutto ordered her guards to "rape" the women with whom her husband Asif Ali Zardari had an affair. On Saturday, Cynthia accused Pakistan's former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of rape, and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and another Cabinet Minister of groping her.

Since then the matter has spilled over with more names of high profile politicians coming under scanner. The PPP, the ruling party in Sindh province, has denied the allegations and has demanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigate Ritchie and the terms of her stay in Pakistan. Moreover, yesterday, Ali Saleem, aka Begum Nawazish Ali, jumped into the controversy and alleged that the American adventurist Cynthia Dawn Ritchie was once very close to him and had even shared a room with him in the past. The revelations further complicate the whole issue.

Who is Cynthia Ritchie?

As per the reports in Pakistani media, Cynthia has been staying in Pakistan for more than 10 years. She has been seen as many a blogger, a filmmaker, and "a social media enthusiast". An Indian Express report further revealed that she is from Louisiana, "has a Masters degree from Louisiana State University and additional graduate training at University of Houston School of Law, Pepperdine University and George Washington University in the faculties of mass communications, criminal justice, conflict resolution, clinical & behavioural psychology, and strategic public relations".

Her Facebook bio reads that she is working at "A Different Lens Production", a filmmaking company. In a conversation with a Pakistani Magazine, Cynthia added that she had been visiting Pakistan since 2010 after a flood devastated the country.